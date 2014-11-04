LONDON Balfour Beatty (BALF.L), the troubled British infrastructure group that will have a new chief executive on Jan. 1, said on Tuesday its Chief Financial Officer Duncan Magrath would leave the company.

The company, which provides construction, engineering and facilities management services in more than 80 countries, said Magrath would leave the business next year after it completed its search for his successor.

Leo Quinn, the head of defence firm QinetiQ (QQ.L) was named Balfour's new chief executive last month. He is known for his track record of turning businesses around.

