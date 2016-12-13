Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
LONDON British construction company Balfour Beatty (BALF.L) said it was on track to deliver cost saving targets in line with a long-term turnaround plan, adding that it was confident that margins would recover over the next two years.
Balfour has spent the last two years in overhaul-mode under a plan called "Build to Last", after losses in its UK construction division, plus issues elsewhere, led to multiple profit warnings that forced it to scrap its 2015 dividend.
The company said on Tuesday that by the end of 2016, it expects to deliver self-help targets of 200 million pounds (199.56 million pounds) of cash in and 100 million pounds of cost out, as well as achieving a positive net cash balance.
Chief Executive Leo Quinn said the scene was set for long-term profitable growth.
"I am confident that the next 24 months of Build to Last will see the group achieving industry-standard margins," he said.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.
Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centres, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion (793.4 million pounds), including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.