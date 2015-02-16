Raindrops are seen on a sign at a Balfour Beatty construction site in central London September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Troubled British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty (BALF.L) has sold 80 percent of its interest in its offshore transmission project for 40 million pounds as part of plans to overhaul its business.

The company, which provides construction, engineering and facilities management services in more than 80 countries, said on Monday it had sold the majority of its stake in Thanet Ofto to fund manager Equitix.

Last week, it announced it had appointed Aveva Group's Philip Aiken as its new chairman, completing a boardroom shake-up after a string of profit warnings and rejected merger approaches last year.

(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by David Holmes)