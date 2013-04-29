LONDON Balfour Beatty said its full year profit would significantly miss management expectations, hit by worsening market conditions and poor operational performance at its UK construction arm.

The company said 2013 profit for its construction business in Britain would likely fall below management's expectations by 50 million pounds and that its chief executive Andrew Naughton would personally take charge of the unit to address the issues.

The findings emerged as part of a internal review, the company said on Monday. It said its balance sheet remained strong taking full account of the cash impact of the 50 million pound profit shortfall.

It said trading in its other businesses was broadly in line with expectations with a 10 million pound profit fall in rail operations in Germany and some weakness in its Australian professional services unit.

