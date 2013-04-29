Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON Balfour Beatty said its full year profit would significantly miss management expectations, hit by worsening market conditions and poor operational performance at its UK construction arm.
The company said 2013 profit for its construction business in Britain would likely fall below management's expectations by 50 million pounds and that its chief executive Andrew Naughton would personally take charge of the unit to address the issues.
The findings emerged as part of a internal review, the company said on Monday. It said its balance sheet remained strong taking full account of the cash impact of the 50 million pound profit shortfall.
It said trading in its other businesses was broadly in line with expectations with a 10 million pound profit fall in rail operations in Germany and some weakness in its Australian professional services unit.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Editing by Kate Holton)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.