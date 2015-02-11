Raindrops are seen on a sign at a Balfour Beatty construction site in central London September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty (BALF.L) named Aveva Group's Philip Aiken as its new chairman, completing a boardroom shake-up after a string of profit warnings and rejected merger approaches last year.

Aiken will replace Steve Marshall at Balfour, who is to retire next month, and will join a number of new faces on troubled Balfour's board. Leo Quinn, a turnaround specialist, was installed as chief executive in January, and Philip Harrison will become its new finance chief later this year.

The new team will have the job of trying to revive the battered reputation of the company, whose independence has come under threat after profit warnings and a plunging share price.

Balfour fended off a 2.1 billion pound merger approach from Carillion (CLLN.L) last year. The suitor will be allowed to make another approach later this month after a six-month hiatus under takeover rules.

Balfour, whose projects include converting London's Olympic stadium into a multi-use venue, reported more bad news last month, cutting its 2014 profit forecast. It also cancelled a 200 million-pound share buyback and put its dividend under review in response to a report by auditors.

Aiken will take over as non-executive chairman at Balfour on March 26, adding the job to his chairmanship of software group Aveva Group (AVV.L).

He also sits on the boards of Newcrest Mining (NCM.AX) and National Grid (NG.L), but will step down from the latter role later this month.

He was formerly an executive at miner BHP Billiton (BLT.L) before retiring as president of its energy business in 2006.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Keith Weir)