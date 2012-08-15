LONDON Balfour Beatty (BALF.L), Britain's largest construction company, said first-half underlying pretax profit rose 12 percent, boosted by the sale of infrastructure investments, and said it was on track to meet its own expectations for the full year.

The company, which operates in more than 80 countries and whose projects include London's Olympics Aquatics Centre, said on Wednesday underlying profit before tax for the six months to June 29 was 154 million pounds ($242 million), versus 138 million pounds from the same period last year.

It said it had secured 5 billion pounds of new orders in the first half, contributing to a stable order book at 15 billion pounds, versus an order book of 15.2 billion pounds in the same period last year. It also increased its interim dividend by 6 percent to 5.6 pence.

"We have delivered another set of solid results in challenging markets and remain on track to meet our expectations for the full year," chief executive Ian Tyler said in a statement.

Balfour Beatty made a 52 million pound gain from the sale of two infrastructure assets over the period, it said. It added that it had active bids in the UK in sectors such as student accommodation and had been shortlisted for a number of projects in North America.

The company said its professional services division had continued to performed well due to its geographic diversity and non-cyclical nature, but that there were still volume and margin pressures in the UK and U.S. markets as anticipated.

The global construction sector has struggled to recover from the financial crisis, weighed down by government spending cuts and recession, particularly in the UK and U.S.

Shares in the company closed at 294.3 pence on Tuesday, valuing the company at 2 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6375 British pounds)

