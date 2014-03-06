LONDON British construction firm Balfour Beatty (BALF.L) said on Thursday its 2013 result was "disappointing" with pre-tax profit falling 32 percent due to difficult conditions in UK construction and a downturn in the Australian mining sector.

The firm reported an underlying pre-tax profit of 187 million pounds ($312.86 million) in the year to December 31, slightly above market expectations of 168 million pounds, as revenue rose 2 percent at 10.1 billion pounds.

The global builder, which operates in over 80 countries, said it faced challenging economic conditions in several markets but it would improve its supply chain management in 2014 to boost performance.

The firm, which constructs roads, rail, airport and port infrastructure as well social housing, water treatment facilities and hospitals, said its order book was stable at 13.4 billion pounds in 2013 compared to 13.5 billion pounds in 2012.

In January, the firm won a 154 million pound contract to convert London's Olympic Stadium into a facility that will be the permanent home for West Ham United Football Club.

The company, which set its final dividend stood at 14.1 pence per share, said core markets such as U.S. building and parts of the British construction market were improving but would take time to feed through into its results.

(Reporting By Costas Pitas, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)