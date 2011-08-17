LONDON Infrastructure contractor Balfour Beatty (BALF.L) said first-half underlying pretax profit rose 4 percent, in line with expectations and lifted by a one-off gain from the sale of investments.

The company, which operates in 80 countries and whose projects include the refurbishment of London Blackfriars station and the building of Hong Kong's West Island metro line, posted a pretax profit from continuing operations of 138 million pounds in the six months to end July, from 133 million a year earlier.

This was lifted by a 14 million pound gain from ongoing infrastructure investment disposals.

The group's order book has increased 6 percent in the past year to 15.5 billion pounds, boosted by a strong order intake in U.S. construction, Balfour said in a statement on Wednesday.

Analysts at JP Morgan had forecast a first-half pretax profit of 140 million pounds and an order book of 15.6 billion.

Hochtief (HOTG.DE) and Austria's Wienerberger (WBSV.VI) also reported earnings on Wednesday, with Germany's largest builder Hochtief beating estimates thanks to a rise in new orders.

Contractors across Europe are facing a sluggish recovery, dragged down by austerity measures and civil spending cuts at home and abroad.

Balfour repeated that it sees a recovery in the medium term, but there will be further pain in the short-term.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to manage the business on the basis that market conditions will remain tough," said Chief Executive Ian Tyler in a statement.

Shares in Balfour Beatty closed at 262.9 pence, valuing the group at 1.8 billion pounds. Shares have lost 25 percent of their value since March over broader market worries, particularly the outlook for U.S. infrastructure.

(Reporting by Lorraine Turner, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)