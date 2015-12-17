Officer Caesar R. Goodson Jr., Officer Edward M. Nero, Officer Garrett E Miller (top L-R), Officer William G. Porter, Lt. Brian W. Rice, Sgt. Alicia D. White (bottom L-R), are pictured in these undated booking photos provided by the Baltimore Police Department. Baltimore's chief prosecutor charged one police officer with murder on May 1, 2015 and five others with lesser crimes in the death of a young black man who suffered a critical neck injury in the back of a police van, a case that fuelled new anger over police treatment of minorities. REUTERS/Baltimore Police Department/Handout

BALTIMORE Baltimore was awaiting a fresh court date on Thursday after a mistrial in the case of a police officer charged in the death of black detainee Freddie Gray, and police reported a quiet night despite protests over the decision.

A judge dismissed the jury on Wednesday in the involuntary manslaughter trial of Officer William Porter, the first of six officers to be tried in Gray's death. The decision came after jurors were unable to reach a verdict on any of the charges.

Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Barry Williams was set to meet behind closed doors with defence lawyers and prosecutors to schedule a new trial, a court spokeswoman said.

Gray's death triggered protests and rioting in the mainly black city of 620,000 people, and intensified a U.S. debate on police treatment of minorities.

Legal experts have said the outcome of the Baltimore trials could influence U.S. prosecutors in bringing similar charges in cases of alleged police brutality.

Williams' ruling prompted protests, with scores of demonstrators marching in downtown Baltimore and hundreds gathering in Gray's West Baltimore neighbourhood.

Two demonstrators were arrested outside the courthouse. But police on Thursday reported a peaceful night, with no protest-related arrests.

Gray's family and officials, including Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, called for calm. Police from outside agencies have been stationed in Baltimore as a precaution.

Porter, 26, was charged in Gray's death from a broken neck suffered while the 25-year-old man was transported in the back of a police van.

Van driver Officer Caesar Goodson is the next officer due in court, with his trial set for Jan. 6. Prosecutors had scheduled Porter's as the first trial to allow him to be a witness against Goodson and a supervisor.

Porter, who like Gray is black, was charged for having put Gray in the back of the van without seat-belting him and with being too slow to pass on his request for medical assistance.

The charges against the other officers range from second-degree murder for Goodson to misconduct.

(Writing by Ian Simpson; Editing by Paul Tait and Meredith Mazzilli)