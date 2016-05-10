MILAN Italy's Banca Carige (CRGI.MI) reported on Tuesday a first-quarter loss of 41 million euros (33 million pounds) and said it lost 1.7 billion euros in funding from clients in the period due to concerns on tougher new rules on bank rescues.

Weak Italian banks suffered a deposit outflow this year as new rules on bank bailouts came fully into force roughly a month after a rescue of four small lenders conducted under the new regime left hundreds of small investors out of pocket.

Carige, which is restructuring under new management after failing a 2014 health check of euro zone banks and losing 1.2 billion euros in 2014-2015, wrote down loans for 92 million euros in the quarter, up 18 percent from 2015.

The lender, which appointed a new board and chief executive in March picked by top investor Vittorio Malacalza, said the ECB had extended deadlines for the bank to present a business plan.

It must now submit guidelines of the business plan and of a medium-term plan on its strategic options by the end of May together with an updated funding plan. Detailed business and medium-term plans are due by June 30.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)