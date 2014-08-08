Sainsbury's highlights cost price pressure as sales edge lower
LONDON Britain's Sainsbury's on Thursday reported a slight fall in underlying quarterly sales in its core supermarkets business and cautioned over uncertainty regarding cost pressures.
LONDON UK regulator the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday it had temporarily stopped investors betting on a share price fall in Banca Popolare Emilia Romagna (BPER) (EMII.MI).
The ban follows heavy falls in BPER and other mid-size Italian lenders on Thursday, amid concerns about their asset quality, which had led to the Italian regulator suspending BPER's shares.
The FCA said the ban would last throughout Aug. 8 and cover all UK trading venues on which the shares are traded.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Yousra Elbagir)
SHANGHAI China's central bank raised short-term interest rates on Thursday in what economists said was a bid to stave off capital outflows and keep the yuan currency stable after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. rates overnight.
SINGAPORE The long cycle of falling interest rates in Asia could be over after the U.S. Federal Reserve's third rate rise in 15 months was followed quickly by monetary tightening in the world's second-biggest economy, China.