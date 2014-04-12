BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
MILAN Mid-sized Italian lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza BPVIC.UL and its smaller rival Banca Etruria (PEL.MI) have entered exclusive merger talks, they said in separate statements on Saturday.
Banca Etruria agreed not to start tie-up negotiations with any other until May 30 in order to allow Popolare Vicenza to present a binding offer, the banks said.
Smaller banks have borne the brunt of Italy's recession and are being encouraged by the Bank of Italy to merge to shore up their finances as the European Central Bank reviews their asset quality.
Banca Etruria, which has 175 branches, has also attracted interest from larger Italian bank Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (EMII.MI).
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
HAMBURG The Porsche and Piech families are looking to strike a swift deal to buy shares in Porsche SE from Volkswagen's former chairman Ferdinand Piech, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.