SAO PAULO Banco Fator SA, a Brazilian lender specializing in structured lending and financial advising, will stop taking and processing equity and derivatives orders directly from institutional clients, reducing broker-dealer operations in the face of tumbling markets.

The move should help São Paulo-based Fator free up to 40 million reais ($11.4 million) in capital and sharpen broker-dealer Fator Corretora's focus on catering to private-banking, home-broker, banking and asset management clients, Rodolfo Froes, the unit's general manager, told Reuters on Monday.

Government and corporate fixed-income trading activities at Fator Corretora will remain unchanged, he added. The plan requires approval by financial bourse BM&FBovespa SA and could happen within 60 days.

Fator Corretora is the latest victim of Brazil's increasingly concentrated broker-dealer market, where the top 10 players control 70 percent of trading. Rising volatility and reduced activity in equities and other financial products have triggered years of losses for independent broker-dealers, according to recent central bank data.

"We are trying to focus on our own clients, not those outside our firm. We need to bolster returns and we think this could help us do so," Froes said.

The lender, which is controlled by Brazilian businessman Walter Appel, is currently negotiating with two or three unspecified broker-dealers, which would process equity and derivatives orders on behalf of clients, Froes said.

Marco Bologna, who became chief executive officer of Banco Fator last year, is trying to save the unit, which has been in the marketplace for half a century, and ramp up returns. Staff at the brokerage was cut to 20 people from about 70 in February, when the equity research unit and other operational positions were eliminated.

With the changes, Fator Corretora will drop a full licence at BM&FBovespa and obtain a narrower one, which requires a third party to order, execute and clear equity and derivatives transactions directly with the bourse.

The revamping of Fator Corretora suggests that Bologna might not be done with a multiyear reorganization aimed at reversing years of losses and sliding market share.

The longtime banker and former president of airline TAM SA, helped Banco Fator return to profitability in the second half of last year, by focussing on structured lending, which has higher returns than sales and trading of financial securities.

Still, the bank, whose investment-banking division was active in many of Brazil's state asset sales during the late 1990s, lost 39 million reais last year.

($1 = 3.5178 Brazilian reais)

