SAO PAULO Brazil's Banco Original SA expects returns on a newly launched, online-only retail banking unit to match those at the bank's corporate and agribusiness segments in four years, a bold bet on the growing appeal of digital lending in Latin America's largest economy, a senior executive said on Monday.

Henrique Meirelles, a former Brazil central bank president who now chairs the investment holding company that owns Original, said in an interview that the launch of the retail banking division made Original the nation's first online-only bank. Original's platform allows clients to open an account, invest their money and pay their bills with their mobile phones.

For the past four years, Meirelles engineered the transformation of Original, a mid-sized bank that had traditionally been a corporate and agribusiness lender, into an online bank. He expects the retail division to post "acceptable" returns by 2018 and "attractive and very positive" ones by the end of the decade. He did not elaborate.

With larger competitors gradually digitalizing their activities, online lenders and companies like Original are trying to get ahead of the game by increasingly marketing, selling and servicing loans. According to Meirelles, not only will customer experience improve, but also the lender will be able to track default trends more precisely, boosting returns.

"We expect our banking model to help us obtain better sales margins, maintain better delinquency trends than the system's average on a historical basis," Meirelles said. "Our platform can make Banco Original a competitive player, with no doubt."

His remarks underscore the growing allure of so-called fintechs, which are slowly winning more customers from traditional banks because of the former's mobility platforms and cheaper services. Traditional U.S. banks risk losing a third of lending-related revenues as they fail to keep up with the pace of innovation at online lenders, Bain & Co said in a recent report.

Meirelles expects Original's online retail banking platform to start maturing fully during the first two years, noting that models could be calibrated eventually to make up for unexpected increases in loan defaults or other events.

Brazil is facing the longest credit cycle in at two decades, with defaults hitting their highest level in a decade and demand for credit expanding at the lowest pace in more than 15 years.

Original is controlled by Brazil's billionaire Batista family through their J&F Investimentos SA holding company. Meirelles, who masterminded and executed Banco Original's transformation into a fully online lender over the past four years, is the chairman of J&F.

The Batistas are also the controlling shareholders in JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), the world's largest meatpacker.

