Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
MADRID Santander's takeover of struggling Banco Popular (POP.MC) gives further stability to Spain's banking sector, Chairman Ana Botin told a news conference, adding that Santander had not come under any pressure to purchase its rival.
"This deal is good for Spain and it's good for Europe," Botin said. She added that the takeover, announced on Wednesday, would not involve any public guarantees from the Spanish state or the European Union.
Asked whether Santander had been leaned on by authorities to absorb Popular, Botin said: "I want to make it very clear that we didn't come under any pressure from anyone."
Santander aims to sell off at least half of Popular's real estate assets within about 18 months after taking over the bank, Botin said.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.