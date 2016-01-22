MADRID Spanish bank Santander (SAN.MC) on Friday said it was not considering any potential acquisition of Italian lender Banca Montei dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) following press reports mentioning such a possibility earlier in the day.

"Banco Santander denies any interest in buying Monte dei Paschi," a spokeswoman for the bank told Reuters.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi and other Italian banks plunged earlier this week on concerns over their financial strength. In a bid to reassure investors, the lender said on Friday it would publish preliminary full-year results on Jan. 28 ahead of a Feb. 5 scheduled release.

(Reporting by Jesus Aguado, editing by Julien Toyer)