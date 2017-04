A woman opens the door of a Santander bank office in El Masnou, near Barcelona, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

LONDON Santander (SAN.MC) has lined up Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and UBS UBSG.VX to run a capital hike, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The Spanish bank said earlier on Thursday that it would raise 7.5 billion euros (5.86 billion pounds), worth 9.9 percent of existing share capital, through an accelerated share placement.

(Reporting By Steve Slater and Freya Berry; editing by Alex Smith)