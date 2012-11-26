SAO PAULO Banco do Brasil SA, the nation's largest bank by assets, will sell shares in a newly formed insurance and pension unit as early as next year, seeking to tap growth in a fast-growing industry where rivals are building up presence.

State-controlled Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA) grouped all its assets in the pension, insurance and retirement industries into a unit named BB Seguridade. The unit will manage Banco do Brasil's insurance brokerage and insurance services units as well as assets it owns jointly with Spain's Mapfre SA (MAP.MC).

The decision underscores the growing relevance of insurance within the business model of Brazilian banks as lower interest rates, stable household income and a strong job market boost demand for retirement packages and health and auto insurance. Currently, only three out of Brazil's 25 largest insurance companies are listed on the São Paulo stock exchange.

"With the creation of BB Seguridade, Banco do Brasil wants to consolidate all the bank's assets in the segment and run any future expansion inside or outside Brazil, gain scale in that market and attain operational efficiency," Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro said in a statement. "BB Seguridade has to stick to the highest corporate governance standards."

Premiums underwritten, at $60 billion (37 billion pounds) last year, represent only 3 percent of Brazil's gross domestic product -- well below the 14 percent and 12 percent share in Britain and the United States, respectively. Bradesco Seguros, a unit of Banco Bradesco SA (BBDC4.SA), is the country's biggest insurer.

Brazilians spend less than a tenth of what Britons or Americans do on insurance products and, as the middle class grows, insurers and banks are looking to lure new clients by splitting up traditional, costlier policies into separate products.

The move also comes as the insurance industry is the target of increased mergers and acquisitions activity, and growing appeal for healthcare providers is repricing a sector that was chiefly ignored by investors for years.

In October, UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) agreed to pay $4.9 billion (3.0 billion pounds) to buy control of Amil Participacoes SA AMIL3.SA, Brazil's largest health insurer and hospital operator. Private-equity firm KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) is in preliminary talks to buy Brazilian health insurer Golden Cross Planos de Saúde SA, Valor Econômico newspaper reported on Monday.

Usually an unit IPO allows a controlling shareholder like Banco do Brasil to raise cash from investors while unlocking value from assets that could be run separately from the core business. Shares of the Brasilia-based lender jumped 3.5 percent, bucking a 0.7 percent decline in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP.

Under the plan, BB Seguridade will manage Banco do Brasil's 74.9 percent stake in a personal insurance joint venture with Mapfre, as well as a 74.9 percent stake in a worker retirement venture with Principal Financial Group. BB Seguridade will also add a 66.7 percent stake in a retirement company jointly owned with Icatu Seguros SA and Cia de Seguros Aliança da Bahia SA.

The transaction creating BB Seguridade still depends upon regulatory approval.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Theodore d'Afflisio)