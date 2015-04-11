A customer uses a cash machine at the Banca Popolare di Milano in Milan October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

NOVARA, Italy A tie-up between Italian cooperative lenders Banco Popolare BAPO.MI and Banca Popolare di Milano PMII.MI is not impossible but is not easy to achieve, Banco Popolare CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti said on Saturday.

Saviotti also said that a merger with UBI could not be ruled out but that there were no talks between the two banks.

"We are not talking with UBI," he said on the sidelines of a shareholder meeting.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Silvia Aloisi)