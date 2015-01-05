COPENHAGEN Danish television and sound system manufacturer Bang & Olufsen said it would consider any takeover approaches it received following a profit warning last month.

Bang & Olufsen, which makes products for the luxury end of the consumer market, saw its shares fall to their lowest level since the middle of 2009 after it issued the profit warning on December 22.

"If someone knocks on our door, we will of course listen to what they have to say," Chairman Ole Andersen told Reuters on Monday.

"We are not blind to the bigger Asian players, who have size advantages and much lower cost levels, which are some of our main problems," he added.

Shares in the company traded more than four percent higher after the comments. The company has a market capitalisation of around 1.6 billion Danish crowns (168 million pounds) after losing around 28 percent over the previous three months.

"We cannot continue with quarterly results going up and down, and due to our lack of size, B&O cannot handle too many such fluctuations without affecting the business," Andersen said.

He said the company was looking at a range of potential solutions to its problems and that a sale was one option.

He did not name any potential suitors for one of the best known brands in the home entertainment market.

B&O has begun a review of its business to reduce the complexity which has hampered new product launches.

"When we launched our newest television, which had a rough start despite being a great product, it had a lot of consequences for the rest of the business, because of our size," Andersen said.

The review will take a few months to complete.

(Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Keith Weir)