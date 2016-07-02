Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
NEW DELHI Bangladeshi commandos on Saturday cleared a besieged cafe in Dhaka of gunmen who had earlier captured hostages inside the building, an army official told Indian television, as security forces searched the surrounding area for more attackers.
Lieutenant Colonel Masood of the Rapid Action Battalion told India's Times Now TV channel that he believed between six and 10 gunmen had stormed the restaurant in Dhaka's diplomatic area on Friday.
Six were killed by security forces and commandos, he said.
"We have gunned down six. We are searching the area around," Masood said.
(Writing by Tommy Wilkes)
SYDNEY U.S. President Donald Trump labelled a refugee swap deal with Australia "dumb" on Thursday after a Washington Post report of an acrimonious telephone call with Australia's prime minister threatened a rare rift in ties between the two staunch allies.
PRETORIA South African anti-corruption watchdog is seeking legal advice on whether to oppose President Jacob Zuma's court action to set aside an influence-peddling report, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Thursday.