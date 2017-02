DHAKA Several foreigners are among a number of people taken hostage in a Dhaka restaurant by gunmen on Friday evening, the chief of Bangladesh's special police force said.

Benjir Ahmed told reporters police were trying to ensure the hostages' safety in a peaceful manner. Eight to nine gunmen had attacked the restaurant in the Gulshan area of the capital, he said.

(Reporting by Serajul Qauadir; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Andrew Roche)