Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
MILAN Nine Italians were killed in Friday's attack by Islamist militants in the Bangladeshi capital, with another Italian still unaccounted for, Italy's foreign minister said on Saturday.
The militants killed 20 people, most of them foreigners, inside an upmarket restaurant in Dhaka before security forces stormed the building and ended a 12-hour standoff on Saturday.
"We have identified nine (Italians) killed, there is another person who is missing and could be hiding himself or could be among wounded people ... we are looking for him," Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni told reporters.
SYDNEY U.S. President Donald Trump labelled a refugee swap deal with Australia "dumb" on Thursday after a Washington Post report of an acrimonious telephone call with Australia's prime minister threatened a rare rift in ties between the two staunch allies.
PRETORIA South African anti-corruption watchdog is seeking legal advice on whether to oppose President Jacob Zuma's court action to set aside an influence-peddling report, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Thursday.