Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
MILAN An unknown number of Italians were among hostages who were killed after suspected Islamist militants attacked an upmarket cafe in the Bangladeshi capital on Friday night, a source at Italy's foreign ministry said on Saturday.
The gunmen, shouting "Allahu Akbar", attacked the Dhaka cafe and killed 20 people inside before police stormed the building on Saturday and rescued 13 hostages, Bangladesh officials said.
Seven Italians were in the cafe when the attack started, including several working in Bangladesh in the garment industry, Italian media have reported.
SYDNEY U.S. President Donald Trump labelled a refugee swap deal with Australia "dumb" on Thursday after a Washington Post report of an acrimonious telephone call with Australia's prime minister threatened a rare rift in ties between the two staunch allies.
PRETORIA South African anti-corruption watchdog is seeking legal advice on whether to oppose President Jacob Zuma's court action to set aside an influence-peddling report, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Thursday.