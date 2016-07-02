Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
TOKYO Seven Japanese citizens have been confirmed dead in the attack by Islamist militants in Bangladesh's capital, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday.
Militants killed 20 people inside an upmarket restaurant in Dhaka before security forces stormed the building and ended a 12-hour standoff.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Mark Potter)
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
SYDNEY U.S. President Donald Trump labelled a refugee swap deal with Australia "dumb" on Thursday after a Washington Post report of an acrimonious telephone call with Australia's prime minister threatened a rare rift in ties between the two staunch allies.
PRETORIA South African anti-corruption watchdog is seeking legal advice on whether to oppose President Jacob Zuma's court action to set aside an influence-peddling report, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Thursday.