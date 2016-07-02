Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
TOKYO A Japanese government spokesman said on Saturday that 12 people had been rescued from a restaurant in Dhaka that was attacked by gunmen, according to Bangladeshi police.
Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda said two of the people rescued were foreigners but it was uncertain whether or not Japanese citizens were among the rescued.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Nick Macfie)
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
SYDNEY U.S. President Donald Trump labelled a refugee swap deal with Australia "dumb" on Thursday after a Washington Post report of an acrimonious telephone call with Australia's prime minister threatened a rare rift in ties between the two staunch allies.
PRETORIA South African anti-corruption watchdog is seeking legal advice on whether to oppose President Jacob Zuma's court action to set aside an influence-peddling report, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Thursday.