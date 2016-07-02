Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
TOKYO Japan said on Saturday that one of its citizens had been shot and wounded in an attack on a restaurant in the Bangladeshi capital and then rescued.
Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda said the injuries were not life threatening.
Seven other Japanese were eating together at the restaurant, but Japan's government has not been able to contact them, Hagiuda said.
Gunmen attacked the upscale cafe in the diplomatic area of Dhaka late on Friday and had been holding about 20 hostages, before police poured into the building to try to free those stuck inside. At least two police were killed.
SYDNEY U.S. President Donald Trump labelled a refugee swap deal with Australia "dumb" on Thursday after a Washington Post report of an acrimonious telephone call with Australia's prime minister threatened a rare rift in ties between the two staunch allies.
PRETORIA South African anti-corruption watchdog is seeking legal advice on whether to oppose President Jacob Zuma's court action to set aside an influence-peddling report, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Thursday.