A relative mourns after receiving the body of a victim who was killed in the attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery and the O'Kitchen Restaurant, during a memorial ceremony in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

DHAKA Bangladesh police are trying to confirm the names of the attackers of a Dhaka restaurant, checking whether the identification of some on social media by friends and family is correct, Masudur Rahman, deputy police commissioner of Dhaka police, told Reuters on Monday.

Posts on Facebook citing friends identified three of the six attackers who were killed.

Rahman said police will check pictures of the suspects against the bodies, interview families and conduct DNA tests.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra, Serajul Quadir and Rupam Jain; Editing by Nick Macfie)