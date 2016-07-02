Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

DHAKA Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Saturday that 13 hostages were rescued from a besieged cafe in Dhaka on Saturday, but some had been killed.

In a television broadcast, Hasina said six gunman had also been killed and one had been captured alive in a dawn raid on the cafe by Bangladeshi commandos.

