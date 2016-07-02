Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
DHAKA Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Saturday the country would stand up and fight the "terror threat" that has mushroomed in its backyard.
In a live television broadcast, she said the country stood "committed and determined" to uphold its freedom, and announced two days of national mourning in the wake of a deadly Islamist militant attack on an upmarket restaurant in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka.
SYDNEY U.S. President Donald Trump labelled a refugee swap deal with Australia "dumb" on Thursday after a Washington Post report of an acrimonious telephone call with Australia's prime minister threatened a rare rift in ties between the two staunch allies.
PRETORIA South African anti-corruption watchdog is seeking legal advice on whether to oppose President Jacob Zuma's court action to set aside an influence-peddling report, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Thursday.