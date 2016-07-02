Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
DHAKA All 20 victims of an attack on an upmarket cafe in Dhaka were foreigners, the spokesman for the Bangladesh army said on Saturday.
Colonel Rashidul Hasan said he could not yet confirm the nationalities of those who had died, most of whom were killed by sharp weapons.
Gunmen launched an assault on the cafe packed with customers in the Bangladeshi capital late on Friday, before police stormed the building early on Saturday to free some hostages. Six gunmen were killed and a seventh captured.
SYDNEY U.S. President Donald Trump labelled a refugee swap deal with Australia "dumb" on Thursday after a Washington Post report of an acrimonious telephone call with Australia's prime minister threatened a rare rift in ties between the two staunch allies.
PRETORIA South African anti-corruption watchdog is seeking legal advice on whether to oppose President Jacob Zuma's court action to set aside an influence-peddling report, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Thursday.