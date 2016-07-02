Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
NEW DELHI Bangladeshi authorities now believe that not all of the 20 victims killed in an attack on a cafe in Dhaka were foreigners, army spokesman Colonel Rashidul Hasan told Reuters.
The army had said earlier on Saturday that all 20 people killed were foreign but now believes some were locals. The army will not be able to release the victims' nationalities until later on Saturday, he said.
SYDNEY U.S. President Donald Trump labelled a refugee swap deal with Australia "dumb" on Thursday after a Washington Post report of an acrimonious telephone call with Australia's prime minister threatened a rare rift in ties between the two staunch allies.
PRETORIA South African anti-corruption watchdog is seeking legal advice on whether to oppose President Jacob Zuma's court action to set aside an influence-peddling report, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Thursday.