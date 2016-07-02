NEW DELHI Bangladeshi authorities now believe that not all of the 20 victims killed in an attack on a cafe in Dhaka were foreigners, army spokesman Colonel Rashidul Hasan told Reuters.

The army had said earlier on Saturday that all 20 people killed were foreign but now believes some were locals. The army will not be able to release the victims' nationalities until later on Saturday, he said.

