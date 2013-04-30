Garment workers shout slogans as they block a street during a protest to demand capital punishment for those responsible for the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku

Rescue workers attempt to find survivors from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku

A woman waits for news of her relative, a garment worker, who is still missing after the collapse of Rana Plaza building, in front of missing people posters in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

The Retail Council of Canada said on Tuesday it will develop a new set of trade guidelines in response to last week's deadly collapse of a Bangladesh garment factory complex that manufactured apparel for western retailers including Loblaw Cos Ltd.

The move follows a private emergency meeting of retailers on Monday including Loblaw, Sears Canada Inc and Wal-Mart Canada to discuss how it would deal with the tragedy, which has killed at least 390 people.

The industry association, which represents the operators of more than 43,000 stores in Canada, said it will work with international organizations, Bangladeshi government and others to find ways to address safety in the Bangladesh garment industry.

