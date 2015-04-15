DHAKA At least nine people were killed in central Dhaka on Wednesday when a two-storey home built on swampy ground collapsed, Bangladeshi police and fire service officials said.

"The bottom floor of the structure made of corrugated tin sheet collapsed in the swampy soil," said Arifur Rahman, an official from the Bangladesh Fire Service who was involved in the rescue operation.

Police and local residents said there were around 10 rooms on each floor and more than 100 people lived in the building.

Police and fire service workers feared that dozens of people were inside the building when it caved in and were trapped.

The residents were believed to be mostly low-income labourers, hundreds of thousands of whom live in the capital Dhaka, often in poorly constructed accommodation.

