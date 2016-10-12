DHAKA A fire on Sept. 10 at Tampaco Foils, a food and cigarette packaging factory in Dhaka, killed at least 39 people and injured dozens more.

Here are some of the Bangladesh's worst industrial accidents in the last decade:

January 2005 – A fire at a garment factory outside the capital Dhaka killed 22 people and injured more than 50.

April 2005 – At least 64 people were killed and about 100 injured when a garment factory building collapsed in Dhaka.

February 2006 – Twenty one workers were killed and dozens injured when the Spectrum garment factory building collapsed in Dhaka.

February 2006 – A fire ripped through a textile factory in the port city of Chittagong, killing 65 workers and injuring dozens.

February 2010 - A fire at a garment factory in a Dhaka suburb killed 21 workers and injured about 50.

December 2010 – A fire at the Sportswear factory supplying global retailers killed at least 26 people and injured about 100 just outside Dhaka.

November 2012 - A fire at the Tazreen Fashions factory in Dhaka supplying global brands killed 112 workers and injured more than 150. The blaze, believed to have been caused by a short circuit, was the deadliest factory fire in Bangladesh's history.

April 2013 - At least 1,136 people were killed and hundreds injured when an eight-storey building housing five garment factories supplying global brands collapsed on the outskirts of Dhaka. The Rana Plaza tragedy was the worst industrial accident in Bangladesh and the world's most deadly industrial accident since the 1984 Bhopal disaster in India.

January 2015 – A fire at a plastics factory on the outskirts Dhaka killed 13 people and injured dozens.

August 2016 - More than 100 people fell ill in Bangladesh after inhaling gas that leaked from a fertilizer factory in Chittagong.

