DHAKA At least 13 people including two women were killed when a fire swept through a plastics factory in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Saturday, police said.

Scores were injured and more people may have died at Nasim Plastic House in a crowded market in the suburb of Mirpur, a police official said.

"We are searching under a collapsed wall ... There might be more bodies under the debris," fire service and civil defence director AKM Shakil Newaz told reporters.

About 70 workers were inside the factory when the blaze broke out, said police.

The issue of safety in Bangladeshi factories was thrust into the spotlight by the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in April 2013, which killed more than 1,100 garment workers.

(This version of the story corrects death count to 1,100 in last paragraph)

(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Andrew Heavens)