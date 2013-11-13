German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
DHAKA Violent protests shuttered some 250 Bangladesh garment factories near the capital Dhaka on Wednesday, as thousands of workers demanded higher wages at the outlets providing cheap clothing for retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
Striking workers clashed with police for a third successive day, causing about 100 injuries. Police retaliated by firing rubber bullets and canisters of tear gas.
"We have been forced to shut all garment factories in Ashulia fearing more vandalism, and also for security reasons after the unrest of the last few days," said Mohammad Atiqul Islam, President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.
There are about 250 factories in the Ashulia industrial district, providing merchandise for most of the leading Western brands including Walmart, H&M, Gap Inc and Eagle Outfitters Inc, business officials said.
The factory workers are demanding the monthly minimum wage is raised to 8,000 taka ($103) from 3000 taka ($38).
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.