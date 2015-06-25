DHAKA Myanmar on Thursday freed a Bangladeshi paramilitary soldier whose capture this month had become a diplomatic sore point between the two countries, a Bangladesh border guard official said.

Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry summoned the Myanmar ambassador in Dhaka on June 18, the day after Abdur Razzak was seized, and lodged a strong protest asking for his immediate release.

Razzak, from the Border Guard Bangladesh, was returned back at Teknaf, in southern Bangladesh, on Thursday evening after a battalion commander level flag meeting between the two sides, the official said.

Razzak was seized and another Bangladeshi guard was wounded by Myanmar forces on June 17 after the two sides exchanged gunfire while chasing drug smugglers on the Naff River separating the countries.

Bangladesh shares about 270 km of border with Myanmar.

(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Additional reporting by Mohammad Nurul Islam in Cox's Bazar; Editing by Alison Williams)