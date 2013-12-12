Prison police officers stand guard in front of the central jail in Dhaka December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

One of a convoy of three ambulances leave the central jail in Dhaka December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

People celebrate after hearing the news of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami leader Abdul Quader Mollah's execution in Dhaka December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

DHAKA Bangladesh executed Islamist opposition leader Abdul Quader Mollah on Thursday for war crimes committed in 1971, a government official said, in a move likely to ignite violent protests less than a month before elections are due to be held.

Mollah, who was hanged at Dhaka Central Jail, was assistant secretary general of the Jamaat-e-Islami party, which is barred from contesting elections but plays a key role in the opposition movement led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

