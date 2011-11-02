ROME Italy can only regain market confidence if it rapidly honours its pledge to its European Union partners to cut public debt and improve economic growth prospects, Bank of Italy chief Ignazio Visco said on Wednesday.

Visco, who took over as central bank chief from Mario Draghi on Tuesday, said Silvio Berlusconi's government must consolidate its public finances and remove obstacles to growth "with equal determination".

Only then will it be possible to permanently reduce Italy's sovereign debt risk and safeguard its financial system, Visco said.

His comments, in the introduction to a BOI report on Italy's financial system, came ahead of a cabinet meeting called by Berlusconi to discuss measures to address the market turmoil that has ravaged Italian bonds and bank shares in recent days.

"Italy's banking system is not a source of instability," Visco said.

The capital position of Italy's banks is "solid", he said, but they are suffering more than those of other euro zone nations from the turmoil surrounding the country's sovereign debt and the weakness of its economy.

Yields on 10-year Italian BTP bonds fell slightly from highs reached on Tuesday but were still around 6.2 percent even with support from the European Central Bank's bond buying operation.

"Liquidity has declined significantly on the sovereign debt secondary market," the Bank of Italy report said, though it added that the market continued to operate "continuously and in a regular manner".

Analysts say that if yields rise persistently above 7 percent Italy risks being shut out of the market and debt servicing costs will become unsustainable.

However, a model contained in the report showed that even under a worst-case scenario in which yields rose to 8 percent and Italy posted no economic growth in the next three years, its public debt would still remain roughly stable in 2014 at its current level of around 120 percent of gross domestic product.

Unless conditions improve on the inter-bank lending market Italian banks will increasingly borrow directly from the European Central Bank, the report said, continuing a trend that has been in place for several months.

ECB funds available to Italian banks are "considerable", the report said.

It also warned that fiscal consolidation in advanced countries must be accompanied by structural measures to improve growth prospects and support demand, or else they risk being dangerously counter productive.

"Simultaneous fiscal tightening in several countries could cause a vicious circle of declining growth and deteriorating public finances," it said.