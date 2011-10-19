The Governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King (L) talks to U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner (R) at the G20 meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor at the ministry in Paris October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

LONDON Germany, Japan and China must take greater responsibility for getting the world economy out of the doldrums by boosting demand for imports to help highly indebted countries get back on track, Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said on Tuesday.

The lack of rebalancing between deficit and surplus nations means countries such as Britain have had to support their economies with ultra-loose monetary policy, creating a dilemma between short-term stimulus and a long-term need to cut back spending, King said.

"In the absence of rebalancing, globally and especially in the euro area, we could be facing a recovery that is not merely reluctant but recalcitrant," King said in a speech to be delivered at an event in Liverpool on Tuesday.

Speaking days after finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 major economies urged the European Union to resolve the euro zone crisis, King said the lack of action threatened to undermine Britain's own efforts to rebalance its economy away from debt-fuelled consumption towards export-driven growth.

"With a lower level of sterling and a credible plan to reduce the fiscal deficit over the medium term, we were on track," he said. "But the problems in the euro area and the marked slowing in the world economy have lengthened the period over which a return to normality is likely," he added.

DEFAULT RISK?

King's line closely echoes comments by Chancellor George Osborne, who has also urged euro zone leaders to fix a debt crisis which has hit confidence globally and pushed a number of countries to the brink of recession.

Germany in particular has rejected calls for more spending so far. Its finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, said on Monday in London that trade surpluses such as Germany's were not a problem as long as they reflected increased competitiveness.

But King warned surplus countries that they may come to be haunted by any failure to play their part in rebalancing the world economy's unsustainable patterns of consumption.

"The burden of debt will go on rising in ... (deficit) countries until these spending patterns adjust and (surplus countries) will find their loans eventually repaid in depreciated currencies, if at all," he said.

"Surplus countries, a group which includes three of the world's largest four economies, share a major responsibility to respond to our present dilemma by expanding domestic demand."

The BoE governor also repeated his long-held view that the financial crisis was caused by solvency problems of governments and banks and not an issue of inadequate liquidity supply, adding that many European banks needed to be recapitalised.

QE

King also defended the decision to launch a new round of quantitative easing by pumping an additional 75 billion pounds into the economy, which has failed to grow for nearly a year.

"2011 has been the year of the reluctant recovery," King said. "A slowing of the world economy, especially in the euro area, is a threat to our strategy of rebalancing and recovery of the UK economy," he said.

Quantitative easing had become necessary despite an inflation rate that hit a three-year high at 5.2 percent in September because the persistent spare capacity in the economy and the worsening outlook due to the euro crisis had added to downward pressures on inflation in the medium term, he said.

King voiced confidence that the Bank's money would boost the economy. "Any positive impact of asset purchases will benefit all companies, large and small, through its impact on overall demand," he said.

However, small and midsize companies faced more difficulties to get loans.

"By far the most effective way of helping SMEs quickly would be to provide incentives for lending by existing banks because they can assess credit risk in a way that no other institution could do in the immediate future," King said.

"Bank and Treasury officials are working together on such ideas," he said, adding that the shape of any scheme will be determined by the government.

Osborne announced a scheme to funnel lending directly to small and medium-sized companies earlier this month, saying that he would present details for such a scheme in his autumn statement in late November.

