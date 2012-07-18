LONDON Bank of England policymakers discussed a possible interest rate cut and additional asset buying at their July 4-5 meeting, according to minutes that showed a strong willingness to consider further stimulus measures.

Spurred by worsening survey data on the British economy, rate setters voted seven to two in favour of expanding the bank's asset purchase programme this month, Wednesday's minutes showed.

The breadth of support for July's decision was less emphatic than some economists had expected.

But the overall tone of the minutes pointed to possible additional measures to kick-start economic activity, and sterling fell to the day's lows and UK shares rose in response.

"The minutes were more dovish than expected, they considered a rate cut and discussed 75 billion pounds (of quantitative) easing. All three points are negative for sterling," a London-based currency trader said.

The UK economy is struggling to emerge from its second recession in four years, and inflation has fallen sharply over the past couple of months to a 2-1/2 year low of 2.4 percent, easing the concerns that caused the BoE to pause its QE scheme in May.

The minutes to the Monetary Policy Committee's meeting showed that chief economist Spencer Dale and external MPC member Ben Broadbent both opposed the increase in the BoE's gilt purchase target to 375 billion pounds from 325 billion pounds, saying other stimulus measures were sufficient.

This was the first time at least one MPC member had opposed extending quantitative easing when a majority was in favour since November 2009, when Dale voted against.

"This does indicate that there is a degree of polarisation on the committee, but with inflation falling we don't see much of a barrier to further QE being sanctioned later in the year if the economy remains weak," said Investec economist Philip Shaw.

Policymakers said in the minutes that survey measures of the British economy's health had worsened since June, and that "very substantial risks" remained from the euro zone debt crisis.

