The logo of Bank of China is seen in Rome, Italy April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME The Bank of Italy said on Monday it is carrying out a routine inspection at the Italian offices of state-owned Bank of China.

Bank of China previously told Reuters the supervisory inspection was taking place, and said it was collaborating with Italian authorities.

"It is a routine inspection. We confirm what the Bank of China said," said a spokeswoman for the Bank of Italy.

A source said the ongoing inspection, which started a few days ago, had been triggered by a judicial investigation in Florence. Bank of China denied there was a link.

(Reporting By Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Isla Binnie)