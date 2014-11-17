SINGAPORE The euro area needs a greater degree of fiscal co-ordination and risk sharing, the governor of the Bank of England said on Monday.

"There is a need for a multi-year programme of structural reforms that is complimented by pan-euro area fiscal policy that is consistent with the macro-economic trajectory," Mark Carney said during a speech in Singapore, adding his view was a personal one.

He said that for the euro area's growth trajectory to improve in the long-term, institutional reforms were needed to bring about this co-ordination.

(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)