FTSE, mid caps hit record highs as miners jump
LONDON UK shares rallied to record highs on Thursday, lifted by a surge in commodities-related stocks following an interest hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Bank of England's new Chief Economist Andy Haldane is creating a unit internally to crunch data and improve economic analysis, Bloomberg reported.
Paul Robinson, the former head of foreign-exchange research at Barclays Plc, has also joined the bank as the head of advanced analytics and will run the team, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1iSWBjo)
The move is part of several steps initiated by BoE Governor Mark Carney to restructure the bank's operations, after it faced growing criticism of its response to possible manipulation of foreign exchange rates.
Bank of England's press office declined to comment on the report.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma and Karen Rebelo in Bangalore)
LONDON Japanese carmaker Toyota said it plans to invest 240 million pounds to upgrade its car plant in central England for future output, but retaining tariff-free access to EU markets after Brexit remained crucial.
LONDON The British government has referred Rupert Murdoch's planned 11.7 billion pound takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to regulators to decide if the deal is in the public interest.