WARSAW The chief executive of Poland's Bank Pekao SA PEO.WA said on Thursday he would like to remain in his post to develop the bank amid speculations that he could step down after Polish state-run entities bought a major stake at the bank last year.

Luigi Lovaglio has been highly valued by investors as head of the bank and analysts have worried that his potential departure could hurt the lender's prospects.

"It would be great to be able to continue the programme of the bank's development," Lovaglio told a news conference through an interpreter.

He also said it will be a challenge for the bank to repeat its 2016 net profit of 2.28 billion zlotys (450 million pounds) in 2017, adding that on a comparable basis the profit will rise.

