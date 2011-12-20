The Bank of England is seen against a blue sky in the City of London October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON New Bank of England powers to keep lenders in check might include the ability to force banks to beef up capital cushions or curtail high-risk home loans, a Bank discussion paper said on Tuesday.

The Bank plans to tell the government in March what powers its new Financial Policy Committee needs to smooth out booms and busts in the banking sector under a major shake-up of British financial supervision after the financial crisis.

Tuesday's paper lays out a menu of options for feedback from market participants and other regulators, drawing on examples from countries such as India, Canada, New Zealand and Hong Kong.

Almost all the tools listed have been discussed in recent FPC meetings or in speeches and interviews by Bank officials.

Among those that potentially could mark the biggest shift in Britain's regulatory landscape are variable risk weights for different types of lending -- something championed by Bank official Andrew Haldane in a Reuters interview earlier this month.

Other options include caps on how much Britons can borrow to buy a home, curbs on banks' bonuses and dividends, and liquidity and capital buffers that vary according to the economic cycle.

The FPC can already recommend banks to do any of these things, but under new laws coming into force at the start of 2013, it also wants the power to be able to compel recalcitrant financial institutions to behave as it wishes.

"Without the right instruments at its disposal, the committee will not be able to take prompt, effective action to tackle emerging risks," Bank Governor Mervyn King said in a foreword to the paper.

However, there is a risk that these new powers could clash with a regulatory drive from the European Union, which wants a common approach across the 27-nation bloc.

Prime Minister David Cameron blocked an EU treaty last week when he was unable to secure guarantees that Britain could pursue a bespoke approach to regulating its financial sector -- which makes up a far larger share of the economy than in most other EU countries.

Britain is already taking radical action to reduce the risk that its banking sector poses to the wider economy, and on Monday finance minister George Osborne said that state-controlled Royal Bank of Scotland would have to heavily reduce its investment banking activities. (Reporting by Huw Jones and David Milliken)