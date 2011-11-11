The United States, the Group of 20 countries and Europe have all adopted tighter regulations after the 2008 financial crisis, with the toughest rules coming from the United States that could be imposed not only on U.S-based banks but also their counterparties, regardless of their jurisdictions.

The U.S. Dodd-Frank Act

Enacted in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis that saw the U.S. government using billions of dollars of public funds to bailout the investment banks including Goldman Sachs, it seeks to prevent similar recurrences by regulating banks' trading activities.

The Volcker Rule, a specific piece of the Act, seeks to protect the financial security of the country by banning commercial banks from using customer deposits for proprietary trading with their personal accounts.

The U.S. government's watchdog, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said it will regulate swaps dealers, requiring players to trade standardised contracts on open platforms, such as exchanges, and be cleared through clearing houses.

"At the heart of the argument, it's who is regarded as a Swap Dealer. Basically, anyone who trades more than 20 lots a month is regarded as such, and that's just about anybody, and the rule also applies to the counterparties, even offshore ones, as long as they, too, fulfil the same volume criterion," an industry legal source said.

"And if the offshore counterparty does not comply, and is deemed to be a threat to the U.S.'s financial security, the Act gives the provision for the government to ban American firms from trading with all companies from the country."

However, it is not clear, as of now, if the regulations will apply to overseas subsidiaries of the banks, although traders expect that to be a formality.

Despite the draconian rules, some traders believe that it would not be rigidly enforced to the point where it would completely choke liquidity.

Others say it is not in the government's interests to have an inefficient market that is devoid of liquidity, leading to a situation where end-users have to pay more for their hedging.

"It is about balance. While the tough provisions will give the government the control that it seeks, it will probably not apply its full force if there are no major problems in the market," another source said.

"It's probably more like an insurance policy."

G20

The G20 countries have adopted a resolution to have all Over-The-Counter (OTC) derivatives in their jurisdiction cleared through central counterparties by end-2012 and be reported to trade repositories.

Contracts that are not cleared centrally will be subjected to higher capital requirements.

Oil-related swaps and futures contracts will fall within this ambit, and would not be a major issue in the United States and Europe as most of their volumes are not traded OTC.

However, most of the derivative trades in Asia, mainly swaps and not futures, are traded OTC, although increasing volumes are being cleared, rather transacted, bilaterally.

Unlike Europe and the United States, which has a central authority governing the commodity markets, particularly for derivative trades, Asia is diverse, with little swap volume for most commodities except for oil.

"The Asian market isn't as sophisticated as the developed countries, so it could take some time before regulatory concerns become as pertinent in this region as in the West," said Daniel Ahn, Director and Head of Commodity Portfolio Strategy at Citi Investment Research.

The pricing benchmark for oil products sits in Singapore, where most, if not all, of the derivative trading occur in the OTC market.

Although there are oil-product exchanges elsewhere, particularly China, they are not referred to as pricing benchmarks by international companies.

SINGAPORE AND ASIA

The regulatory environment in the city-state has always been business-friendly, with its government actively encouraging international trading companies to set up base there, offering tax breaks and minimum interference.

All of Asia's oil derivative volumes are traded there, where price benchmarks for all oil products -- fuel oil, distillates, naphtha and gasoline -- are set, primarily via pricing agency Platts through an end-of-day assessment system.

No exchange has been successful as a price benchmark for more than 20 years, with latest attempt by the Singapore Exchange (SGX), ending in failure due to a lack of liquidity earlier this year.

"Our philosophy when it comes to regulation is that we want to let markets function ... setting some basic operating rules," said its Second Minister for Trade and Industry S Iswaran in an earlier interview with Reuters.

"There is a need for more intrusive regulation when there is a clearly demonstrated market failure. We are an oil trading centre and we would want to be very careful about what kind of regulation evolves."

(Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Additional reporting by Francis Kan and Jasmin Choo)