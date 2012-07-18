LONDON Two Bank of England policymakers opposed this month's 50 billion pound increase of the central bank's asset purchase programme, saying other stimulus measures were sufficient, BoE minutes showed on Wednesday.

The BoE's decision to expand its asset purchase programme this month had not been a surprise to economists, after four policymakers backed more quantitative easing in June.

But the breadth of support for July's decision was less certain, as some officials had previously said other measures might be more effective than QE in stimulating the economy.

Minutes to the Monetary Policy Committee's July 4-5 meeting showed that chief economist Spencer Dale and external MPC member Ben Broadbent both opposed the increase in the BoE's gilt purchase target to 375 billion pounds from 325 billion pounds.

This was the first time at least one MPC member had opposed increasing quantitative easing when a majority was in favour since November 2009, when Dale voted against.

Dale and Broadbent argued that the recent fall in inflation was due to a fall in oil prices that could not be relied upon, and that other credit measures -- such as the BoE's Funding for Lending scheme -- would give enough help to the economy.

Other members disagreed, and even considered raising the asset purchase target by 75 billion pounds.

But the potential benefit of the Funding for Lending scheme -- which aims to make 80 billion pounds of cheap credit available to banks -- as well as shorter-term liquidity from another new BoE scheme dissuaded them.

"All members expected the recently announced policy initiatives to boost the supply of credit and provide a fillip to economic activity," the minutes said. "The key question for the committee was whether an additional stimulus was required over and above these initiatives."

Britain's economy is struggling to emerge from its second recession in four years, and inflation has fallen sharply over the past couple of months to a 2-1/2 year low of 2.4 percent -- easing the concerns that caused the BoE to pause its QE in May.

When it announced July's policy decision, the BoE said "heightened tensions with the euro zone" meant that inflation was likely to undershoot its 2 percent target in the medium term if the central bank did not start buying gilts again.

Policymakers expanded on this in the minutes, saying that survey measures of the British economy's health had worsened since June, and that "very substantial risks" remained from the euro zone debt crisis.

"There were increasing signs that the threat of a disorderly resolution of the financial tensions in the euro area was affecting growth at home," the minutes said.

As in June, the MPC rejected cutting interest rates from their record low of 0.5 percent, but it said the new credit measures might alter the committee's assessment -- though it was likely to be several months before they would reconsider.

