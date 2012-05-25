Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
MADRID Troubled Spanish lender Bankia asked the state for a bail out of 19 billion euros (15.19 billion pounds) on Friday, more than double what the government said earlier this week would be the minimum needed.
The additional funds to cover exposures to real estate, deteriorating loans and accounting discrepancies come on top of 4.5 billion euros already injected by the state into the bank, bringing the total cost for the government to 23.5 billion euros.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).