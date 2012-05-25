MADRID Troubled Spanish lender Bankia asked the state for a bail out of 19 billion euros (15.19 billion pounds) on Friday, more than double what the government said earlier this week would be the minimum needed.

The additional funds to cover exposures to real estate, deteriorating loans and accounting discrepancies come on top of 4.5 billion euros already injected by the state into the bank, bringing the total cost for the government to 23.5 billion euros.

(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sarah White)